The Seattle Mariners (34-35) and Chicago White Sox (31-41) play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (4-3) for the Mariners and Lance Lynn (4-7) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (4-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-7, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.75 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.

Lynn has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynn will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners will send Miller (4-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

The 24-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.06, a 4.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .925.

He has earned a quality start six times in eight starts this season.

In eight starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.