When the Seattle Mariners (34-35) and Chicago White Sox (31-41) meet in the series rubber match at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, June 18, Bryce Miller will get the call for the Mariners, while the White Sox will send Lance Lynn to the mound. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. A 7.5-run total is set for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (4-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-7, 6.75 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 25, or 54.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 15-10 (60%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have won in 13, or 31.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+180)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 23rd 3rd

