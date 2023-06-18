Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Lance Lynn on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 80 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 298 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.362 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (4-7) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start four times in 14 starts this season.

Lynn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton

