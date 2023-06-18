Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .173 with a double and nine walks.
- Barnhart has had a hit in 10 of 30 games this season (33.3%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Barnhart has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|.159
|AVG
|.194
|.213
|OBP
|.333
|.159
|SLG
|.226
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|19/3
|K/BB
|10/6
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.74), 59th in WHIP (1.434), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
