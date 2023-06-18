Sky vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-6) will be trying to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (6-4). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Sky vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-5.5)
|156
|-225
|+190
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-5.5)
|155.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-5.5)
|155.5
|-240
|+175
Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics are 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have covered six times in matchups with a spread this year.
- Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Chicago has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
- Mystics games have gone over the point total once this season.
- In the Sky's chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
