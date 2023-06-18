Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 18 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki leads Chicago with 54 hits, batting .269 this season with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
- In 68.5% of his games this season (37 of 54), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 9.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.4%).
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.250
|AVG
|.284
|.355
|OBP
|.363
|.348
|SLG
|.495
|7
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|11
|18/14
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 60th, 1.434 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
