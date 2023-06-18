Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .248 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Madrigal has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this season (22 of 37), with at least two hits six times (16.2%).
- In 37 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 29.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.234
|.319
|OBP
|.294
|.318
|SLG
|.255
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (7-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 60th, 1.434 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
