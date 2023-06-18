On Sunday, Luis Robert (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Mariners.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.523) and total hits (68) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 80th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

In 62.3% of his games this season (43 of 69), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 23.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 69), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 44.9% of his games this year (31 of 69), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .254 AVG .261 .311 OBP .314 .541 SLG .507 19 XBH 17 8 HR 9 16 RBI 21 38/8 K/BB 49/7 1 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings