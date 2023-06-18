Jake Burger -- .146 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .237 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and nine walks.

In 50.9% of his 53 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (28.3%, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish).

Burger has an RBI in 19 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .311 AVG .157 .357 OBP .211 .756 SLG .386 17 XBH 9 11 HR 5 27 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 38/3 0 SB 1

