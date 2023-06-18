Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .235 with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.2%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.5% of his games this year, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (29.0%), including five multi-run games (7.2%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.260
|AVG
|.273
|.383
|OBP
|.396
|.407
|SLG
|.397
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|40/24
|K/BB
|33/24
|3
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 60th, 1.434 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
