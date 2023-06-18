Eloy Jimenez -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mariners.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .258 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Jimenez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with two homers in his last outings.

Jimenez has had a hit in 30 of 39 games this year (76.9%), including multiple hits seven times (17.9%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (20.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 51.3% of his games this year, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (51.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .321 AVG .195 .357 OBP .262 .462 SLG .455 5 XBH 10 3 HR 5 14 RBI 13 17/5 K/BB 27/7 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings