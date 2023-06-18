Dean Kremer starts for the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Orioles (-115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 30 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 12-18 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 35 of 70 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-16 13-21 14-18 19-19 21-28 12-9

