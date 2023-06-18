Sunday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (33-37) and the Baltimore Orioles (43-27) facing off at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on June 18.

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (7-3, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon (2-4, 6.52 ERA).

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (315 total, 4.5 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule