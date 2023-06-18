On Sunday, Cody Bellinger (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .267 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 69.2% of his games this season (27 of 39), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (17.9%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Bellinger has driven home a run in 17 games this year (43.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 61.5% of his games this year (24 of 39), with two or more runs six times (15.4%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .234 AVG .301 .318 OBP .354 .442 SLG .534 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 16/8 K/BB 17/7 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings