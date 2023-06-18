On Sunday, Christopher Morel (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: Peacock

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .292 with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and nine walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 30 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (40.0%, and 10.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 14 games this year (46.7%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (26.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 of 30 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .300 AVG .286 .321 OBP .365 .620 SLG .750 7 XBH 10 4 HR 8 12 RBI 14 16/2 K/BB 18/7 1 SB 0

