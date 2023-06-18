Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .240 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 47 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.258
|AVG
|.225
|.355
|OBP
|.297
|.483
|SLG
|.377
|15
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|22
|20/13
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
