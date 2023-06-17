On Saturday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is batting .270 with two doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
  • Gomes has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), including eight multi-hit games (19.5%).
  • Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (14.6%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year (16 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 22
.308 AVG .236
.343 OBP .260
.508 SLG .375
5 XBH 4
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
12/4 K/BB 16/2
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
