On Saturday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .270 with two doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), including eight multi-hit games (19.5%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (14.6%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year (16 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .308 AVG .236 .343 OBP .260 .508 SLG .375 5 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 12/4 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings