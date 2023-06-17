Player prop bet options for Ty France, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Robert has 67 hits with 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .260/.315/.531 slash line on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 62 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a slash line of .244/.326/.433 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (4-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 14th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Gilbert has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 48th, 1.027 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. Yankees May. 30 4.0 7 7 5 4 1 vs. Athletics May. 25 8.0 3 2 2 6 0 at Braves May. 20 6.0 4 2 2 9 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

France Stats

France has put up 74 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .282/.351/.431 so far this season.

France will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Angels Jun. 11 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 66 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .240/.299/.425 slash line on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

