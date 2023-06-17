Tucker Barnhart -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 17 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .173 with a double and nine walks.

Barnhart has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.

In 30 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Barnhart has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 .159 AVG .194 .213 OBP .333 .159 SLG .226 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 19/3 K/BB 10/6 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings