The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.186 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles and 11 walks while batting .251.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.

He has not homered in his 50 games this year.

In nine games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 28.0% of his games this year (14 of 50), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .244 AVG .256 .277 OBP .298 .278 SLG .308 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 19/4 K/BB 22/7 2 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings