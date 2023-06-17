Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Mariners Player Props
|White Sox vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Mariners
|White Sox vs Mariners Odds
|White Sox vs Mariners Prediction
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .155 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
- In 36.4% of his 33 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (21.2%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 33 games (15.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.174
|AVG
|.137
|.224
|OBP
|.167
|.174
|SLG
|.392
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|20/3
|K/BB
|21/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 48th, 1.027 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.