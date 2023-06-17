Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .155 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
  • In 36.4% of his 33 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year (21.2%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 33 games (15.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.174 AVG .137
.224 OBP .167
.174 SLG .392
0 XBH 5
0 HR 4
2 RBI 8
20/3 K/BB 21/2
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
  • Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 48th, 1.027 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.