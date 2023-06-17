Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (35-35) and New York Yankees (39-31) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on June 17.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 27 times and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

Boston is 8-8 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 353.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Yankees have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (45.5%) in those games.

This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (319 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees have the fourth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 11 @ Yankees W 3-2 Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt June 12 Rockies L 4-3 James Paxton vs Connor Seabold June 13 Rockies L 7-6 Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson June 14 Rockies W 6-3 Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber June 16 Yankees W 15-5 Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán June 17 Yankees - Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt June 18 Yankees - James Paxton vs Luis Severino June 19 @ Twins - Kutter Crawford vs Pablo Lopez June 20 @ Twins - Garrett Whitlock vs Bailey Ober June 21 @ Twins - Tanner Houck vs Sonny Gray June 22 @ Twins - Brayan Bello vs Joe Ryan

Yankees Schedule