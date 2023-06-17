Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brayan Bello on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 20th in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston ranks seventh in baseball with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are fifth in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (353 total, five per game).

The Red Sox rank fourth in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.

Red Sox hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.311).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.

New York ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

New York has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 319 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Bello is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Bello will look to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Schmidt has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Houck Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox L 15-5 Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Clarke Schmidt Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Severino Dane Dunning

