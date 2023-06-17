Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Madrigal (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .248.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), including multiple hits six times (16.2%).
- In 37 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (21.6%), with more than one RBI in three of them (8.1%).
- In 29.7% of his games this year (11 of 37), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.234
|.319
|OBP
|.294
|.318
|SLG
|.255
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (8-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
