The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Mariners.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.531) and total hits (67) this season.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has homered in 23.5% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (45.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .254 AVG .265 .311 OBP .320 .541 SLG .522 19 XBH 17 8 HR 9 16 RBI 20 38/8 K/BB 47/7 1 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings