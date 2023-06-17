Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .193.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 24 of 48 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.5%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Andrus has driven in a run in seven games this season (14.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 48 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.146
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.306
|SLG
|.191
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.38), sixth in WHIP (1.027), and 16th in K/9 (9.9).
