On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .262 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
  • Swanson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.
  • In 41 of 68 games this year (60.3%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
  • He has homered in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.9% of his games this season, Swanson has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 34
.299 AVG .223
.364 OBP .336
.453 SLG .354
12 XBH 10
4 HR 3
21 RBI 9
32/14 K/BB 38/21
1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will send Gibson (8-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.90 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 61st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.