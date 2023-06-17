Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Orioles.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .262 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.
- Swanson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .348 with one homer.
- In 41 of 68 games this year (60.3%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.9% of his games this season, Swanson has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.299
|AVG
|.223
|.364
|OBP
|.336
|.453
|SLG
|.354
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|32/14
|K/BB
|38/21
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (8-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.90 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.301 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 61st.
