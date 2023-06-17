The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Adam Frazier at Wrigley Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in baseball with 77 total home runs.

Chicago's .399 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Cubs are 15th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

Chicago ranks 16th in runs scored with 312 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs are fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty threw three scoreless innings without giving up a hit.

Steele has eight quality starts this season.

Steele is looking to record his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In four of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates W 11-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright

