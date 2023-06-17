Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (32-37) against the Baltimore Orioles (43-26) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on June 17.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (6-2) versus the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (8-3).

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Cubs failed to cover.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.
  • Chicago is 10-8 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 312 (4.5 per game).
  • The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 11 @ Giants L 13-3 Hayden Wesneski vs John Brebbia
June 13 Pirates W 11-3 Jameson Taillon vs Luis Ortiz
June 14 Pirates W 10-6 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
June 15 Pirates W 7-2 Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 16 Orioles W 10-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
June 17 Orioles - Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
June 18 Orioles - Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
June 19 @ Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
June 20 @ Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 21 @ Pirates - Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
June 24 @ Cardinals - TBA vs Adam Wainwright

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.