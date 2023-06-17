The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
  • Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (18.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger has had an RBI in 17 games this season (44.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 24 of 38 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.243 AVG .301
.329 OBP .354
.459 SLG .534
10 XBH 8
3 HR 4
10 RBI 11
15/8 K/BB 17/7
5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • The Orioles will send Gibson (8-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
