Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while batting .244.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.6% of them.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.2%).
- He has scored in 27 games this year (39.7%), including three multi-run games (4.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.258
|AVG
|.231
|.355
|OBP
|.300
|.483
|SLG
|.388
|15
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|22
|20/13
|K/BB
|35/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.38), sixth in WHIP (1.027), and 16th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.