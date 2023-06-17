On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.336) this season, fueled by 63 hits.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 49 of 63 games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in one of 63 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 22.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.8% of his games.

He has scored in 28 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .308 AVG .229 .390 OBP .289 .383 SLG .321 8 XBH 9 0 HR 1 8 RBI 9 20/14 K/BB 19/9 5 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings