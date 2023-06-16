After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of them.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.

He has scored in 21.4% of his games this season (12 of 56), with two or more runs three times (5.4%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .274 AVG .269 .330 OBP .330 .405 SLG .413 7 XBH 9 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 17/6 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

