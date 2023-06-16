White Sox vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (33-34) versus the Chicago White Sox (30-40) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 16.
The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (0-1, 10.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.03 ERA).
White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mariners 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The White Sox have won in 12, or 30.8%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-19 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (292 total, 4.2 per game).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Michael Kopech vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 11
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
|June 13
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Lance Lynn vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 14
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Mike Clevinger vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Grove
|June 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Bryan Woo
|June 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Logan Gilbert
|June 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Bryce Miller
|June 19
|Rangers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Andrew Heaney
|June 20
|Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 21
|Rangers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Martín Pérez
