Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on June 16 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 132nd in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last outings.
- In 75.0% of his 60 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.7%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this year (17 of 60), with two or more RBI seven times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.3%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.294
|AVG
|.270
|.342
|OBP
|.331
|.419
|SLG
|.322
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|11
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/10
|10
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to his opponents.
