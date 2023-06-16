The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 67 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .539.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 107th and he is 11th in slugging.

Robert has recorded a hit in 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (29.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (16 of 67), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (46.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .254 AVG .273 .311 OBP .329 .541 SLG .538 19 XBH 17 8 HR 9 16 RBI 20 38/8 K/BB 43/7 1 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings