Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Dodgers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .248 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and eight walks.
- In 52.9% of his 51 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (15 of 51), and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (21.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (47.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.311
|AVG
|.173
|.357
|OBP
|.222
|.756
|SLG
|.427
|17
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|9
|26/6
|K/BB
|33/2
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 63 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Woo (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
