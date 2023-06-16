On Friday, Ian Happ (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 104th in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.9%).

In five games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .263 AVG .273 .385 OBP .396 .415 SLG .397 11 XBH 11 3 HR 2 20 RBI 11 39/23 K/BB 33/24 3 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings