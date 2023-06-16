Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus -- batting .167 with a double and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .196 with five doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 14.9% of his games this year, Andrus has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this year (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.151
|.333
|OBP
|.229
|.306
|SLG
|.198
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|15/9
|K/BB
|17/6
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 63 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in the league.
- The Mariners will look to Woo (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
