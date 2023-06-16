Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .260 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Jimenez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 75.7% of his 37 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 19 games this season (51.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (51.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.321
|AVG
|.191
|.357
|OBP
|.267
|.462
|SLG
|.441
|5
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|17/5
|K/BB
|24/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 63 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in the league.
- Woo (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
