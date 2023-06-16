The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .260 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Jimenez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 with two homers in his last outings.

In 75.7% of his 37 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 19 games this season (51.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (51.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .321 AVG .191 .357 OBP .267 .462 SLG .441 5 XBH 9 3 HR 4 14 RBI 12 17/5 K/BB 24/7 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings