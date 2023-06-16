The Baltimore Orioles (43-25) and Chicago Cubs (31-37) square off on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Orioles will give the nod to Cole Irvin (1-2, 7.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 3.09 ERA).

Cubs vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-2, 7.85 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (1-2, 3.09 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs are sending Hendricks (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .221 batting average against him.

Hendricks has registered one quality start this season.

Hendricks is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

Irvin (1-2) will take the mound for the Orioles, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.85 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .316 in five games this season.

