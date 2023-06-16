Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (31-37) and Baltimore Orioles (43-25) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on June 16.

The probable starters are Cole Irvin (1-2) for the Orioles and Kyle Hendricks (1-2) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cubs have come up short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (40%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 12-18 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (302 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

