Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, June 16 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has three doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .286.
- Morel is batting .471 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 67.9% of his games this season (19 of 28), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (39.3%, and 10.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 46.4% of his games this year (13 of 28), with two or more RBI seven times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|.286
|AVG
|.286
|.311
|OBP
|.365
|.571
|SLG
|.750
|5
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|14
|15/2
|K/BB
|18/7
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
