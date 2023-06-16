On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337.

In 48 of 62 games this year (77.4%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

In 62 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this year (13 of 62), with more than one RBI three times (4.8%).

In 43.5% of his games this year (27 of 62), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .308 AVG .228 .390 OBP .290 .383 SLG .299 8 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 8 20/14 K/BB 17/9 5 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings