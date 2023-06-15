The Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) and Chicago White Sox (30-39) play on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Michael Grove (0-2, 8.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.38 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-2, 8.28 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.38 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Cease heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers will send Grove (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw four innings out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to an 8.28 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across six games.

Grove has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Grove has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.