Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Tucker Barnhart (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .181 with a double and eight walks.
- In 10 of 29 games this season (34.5%) Barnhart has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (10.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.
- Barnhart has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.171
|AVG
|.194
|.209
|OBP
|.333
|.171
|SLG
|.226
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|16/2
|K/BB
|10/6
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-5 with a 4.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.16), 57th in WHIP (1.430), and 41st in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.