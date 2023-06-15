The Chicago Sky (5-5) match up with the Indiana Fever (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on The U.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The U
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-3) 158.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-3.5) 158.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-3.5) 158.5 -165 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Sky are 6-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Fever have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Indiana has covered the spread five times this year (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of four out of the Sky's games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this year, four out of the Fever's games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

