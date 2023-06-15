Sky vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago Sky (5-5) match up with the Indiana Fever (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on The U.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Fever matchup in this article.
Sky vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: The U
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-3)
|158.5
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Sky (-3.5)
|158.5
|-155
|+130
|PointsBet
|Sky (-3.5)
|158.5
|-165
|+125
Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Sky are 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Fever have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Indiana has covered the spread five times this year (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- A total of four out of the Sky's games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, four out of the Fever's games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
