Shohei Ohtani will look to slow down Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers when they take on his Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rangers have an MLB-leading .272 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (415 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.198).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels have hit 98 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Los Angeles ranks sixth in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.

The Angels' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 343 total runs this season.

The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.

The Angels rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Angels pitchers have a 1.338 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Eovaldi has collected eight quality starts this year.

Eovaldi is looking for his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will hand the ball to Ohtani (5-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.

Ohtani has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Home Patrick Sandoval Bryan Woo 6/11/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Griffin Canning Logan Gilbert 6/12/2023 Rangers W 9-6 Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Away Jaime Barria Cody Bradford 6/14/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney 6/15/2023 Rangers - Away Shohei Ohtani Nathan Eovaldi 6/16/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Sandoval Brady Singer 6/17/2023 Royals - Away Griffin Canning - 6/18/2023 Royals - Away Tyler Anderson Zack Greinke 6/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jaime Barria Clayton Kershaw 6/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Reid Detmers Michael Grove

