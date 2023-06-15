Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.372) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 135th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.2% of those games.
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (17 of 59), with more than one RBI seven times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.288
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.331
|.417
|SLG
|.322
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|11
|13/8
|K/BB
|17/10
|9
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.16 ERA ranks 44th, 1.430 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 41st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.