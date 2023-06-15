Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Madrigal -- batting .207 with five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .241 with three doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Madrigal has recorded a hit in 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).
- In 35 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6%.
- In 31.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.234
|.303
|OBP
|.294
|.311
|SLG
|.255
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.16 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.16), 57th in WHIP (1.430), and 41st in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
